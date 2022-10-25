AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Zampa
Australia spinner Adam Zampa has picked up COVID and could miss the World Cup clash with Sri Lanka. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Adam Zampa tests positive to COVID-19

Justin Chadwick October 25, 2022

Australia spinner Adam Zampa is in doubt for Tuesday night’s must-win T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka after testing positive to COVID-19.

Cricket Australia have confirmed Zampa has been hit with the virus, but he is only displaying mild symptoms and may still play against Sri Lanka.

The bigger concern will be whether the virus has spread to other players in the team.

Under new rules, a player no longer has to quarantine or miss a game if they test positive to COVID-19.

Ireland allrounder George Dockrell played in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Sri Lanka last Sunday despite being identified as potentially positive for COVID-19.

But if a player’s symptoms are more than just mild, then it’s unlikely they will be fit enough to play.

If Zampa plays against Sri Lanka, he will travel to Optus Stadium separate to the team and his contact with teammates and support staff will be limited.

If he is ruled out Ashton Agar looms as his likely replacement.

Australia’s 89-run loss to NZ in the tournament opener means the defending champions will have to win their remaining four pool games to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

