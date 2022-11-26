AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath warms up for the WBBL final.
Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and her side will bat first in the WBBL final. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Adelaide Strikers bat first in WBBL final

Adrian Warren November 26, 2022

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath has decided to bat first against the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL final at North Sydney Oval after winning the bat flip.

Pace bowler Maitlan Brown has recovered from an injury and will play her first game for the Sixers in three weeks.

Sydney will be striving to win their third WBBL title and Adelaide their first.

WBBL FINAL TEAMS

Sydney Sixers: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle

Adelaide Strikers: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Deandra Dottin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

