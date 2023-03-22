AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
McAdam
Adelaide Crow Shane McAdam is appealing against his three-game ban for the hit on GWS' Jacob Wehr. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Adelaide’s McAdam challenges AFL’s three-game ban

Steve Larkin March 23, 2023

Adelaide forward Shane McAdam is set to repeat his ‘fair bump’ defence when challenging his three-game ban at the AFL appeals board.

McAdam and his team will again try to get a downgrading of his hit on GWS’ Jacob Wehr which resulted in suspension at a Tuesday night tribunal hearing.

The Crows’ appeal on Thursday evening will be keenly watched by players and officials amid claims of match review inconsistency.

McAdam’s ban follows a two-game suspension on Melbourne’s Kysaiah Pickett for a similar bump which felled Western Bulldog Bailey Smith.

The Crows could again use video of Pickett’s hit as part of their defence – the star Demon’s bump was graded on a lower scale by match review officer Michael Christian.

That meant Pickett was offered a two-game ban and avoided a tribunal hearing while McAdam was sent directly to the tribunal.

Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson, when announcing McAdam’s ban on Tuesday, noted in the Pickett case “there appears to be a slightly more glancing aspect to the impact than occurred here”.

Adelaide argued McAdam’s contact was to the chest and shoulder of Wehr, who passed a concussion test and played on.

Coaches were adamant the McAdam and Pickett suspensions, and a one-game ban to Sydney’s Lance Franklin for a high hit, confirmed the end of using the bump.

“The bump is well and truly done,” Carlton coach Michael Voss said.

“… If you have got a choice to tackle or bump, then you’ve got no choice but to choose the tackle.”

Geelong’s premiership coach Chris Scott agreed.

“Anything that looks like you’re trying to pick off an opposition player is the game of yesterday. That’s gone,” he said.

