AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of home in Melbourne
Affordable homes are becoming harder and harder to find despite a downturn in the housing market. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Affordable homes scarce despite price fall

Poppy Johnston November 18, 2022

The property market is cooling off but the downturn is concentrated at the premium end of the market, with affordable properties becoming harder to find. 

The number of homes listed below $600,000 on realestate.com.au has fallen to a record low.

Despite rising interest rates triggering a slowdown in the residential property market, the share of homes advertised on the site for less than $600,000 has plunged to 35.8 per cent.

In March 2020, 52.5 per cent of listings on the site were below this price point.

That’s despite a 3.53 per cent drop in national home prices from the pandemic boom peak, as per PropTrack’s October price data.

Affordable homes are disappearing fastest in the regions, with the number of homes under $600,000 shrinking from 71.2 per cent to 45.6 per cent since the pandemic started.

In the capital cities, homes at this price point have dropped from 42.5 per cent to 30.6 per cent.

Canberra has the smallest share of affordable homes, with homes below $600,000 making up only 1.4 per cent of listings.

PropTrack director of economic research Cameron Kusher said more homes would likely appear on the market at affordable price points as the housing downturn continued.  

“However, it seems unlikely that we’ll see a significant uplift in the share of new listings under $600,000, which highlights ongoing affordability challenges,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.