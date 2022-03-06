AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Refugee Fatima Frotand wants to support women still in Afghanistan.
Refugee Fatima Frotan was evacuated from Afghanistan with her parents and younger brother in August. Image by LUKAS COCH
  • refugee

Afghan refugee fights for her countrywomen

Abdul Hekmat March 7, 2022

Six months after fleeing Afghanistan, Fatima Frotan found a full-time job to support other refugees living in Australia.

But she still has a passion to help women still in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule.

The 24-year-old, who is this year celebrating International Women’s Day in Canberra on Tuesday, was evacuated with her parents and younger brother in August. 

They were among a lucky few hundred Afghans to board a plane from Kabul to Qatar en route to Australia, after nearly being crushed by a surging crowd at the airport. 

It was members of the Australian military who came to their aid.

“I am very grateful for the Australian government and Australian troops to have rescued me and my family,” Ms Frotan says. 

She joined her two brothers, who arrived in Australia weeks before the fall of Kabul. Her siblings were granted visas after working with Australian troops in Afghanistan.

The Australian government rescued 4100 Afghans from Kabul in one week after the Taliban took control of the capital in August.

Ms Frotan was in a state of shock for months after losing so much, including her full-time job as a business analyst, her friends, culture and country. 

Having a masters degree and good English skills helped her navigate the Australian job market. She started volunteering and was subsequently offered a full-time job in migrant and refugee services, supporting Afghan evacuees. 

“I felt rewarded to help my fellow countrymen adjust to their new life in Australia,” she says. 

Ms Frotan says she feels privileged to live in a country where she can work, study and pursue her dreams. 

However, her mind is preoccupied with friends, classmates and other Afghan women living under Taliban rule, where they are subjected to heavy restrictions.  

“Afghan women were full of aspirations. They made significant achievements for the past 20 years. They have been crushed in a matter of days,” she said. 

“I am very sorry the Taliban has such backward thinking. It shows their utter ignorance.”  

Ms Frotan marked International Women’s Day last year with colleagues in Kabul. In 2022, she asks Australian women not to forget her countrywomen who have lost so much. 

She says women in Afghanistan show great courage by fighting for basic rights under Taliban rule.

“I don’t want them to be seen as just victims,” Ms Frotan says.

“I am one of the luckiest people that got out of Afghanistan but I will continue to support and raise the voices of Afghan women.”

