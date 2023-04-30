AFL appoint Andrew Dillon as next chief executive

Andrew Dillon says he’s humbled by his appointment as the AFL’s new chief executive after a prolonged worldwide search landed on the man in an office near incumbent Gillon McLachlan.

Dillon, currently the AFL’s executive general manager football operations, legal and integrity, as well as the organisation’s general counsel, will take over from McLachlan on October 2.

“I am honoured and truly humbled,” Dillon said in a statement on Monday.

“Football has been a defining part of my life and it is a privilege to be able to lead the industry in ensuring our game remains relevant, accessible and welcoming to all Australians.”

McLachlan, who has been CEO since April 2014, announced he was quitting the job in April last year and wanted to stand down at the end of last season.

But he was urged to stay on by the AFL commission amid a global search for a replacement.

The hunt ultimately landed on Dillon, who joined the league in 2000 as legal counsel.

Dillon has since held several positions including general manager of areas including legal and business affairs, as well as national and international development.

“Andrew has been a key leader and voice in every decision we have made as an organisation for many years,” AFL chairman Richard Goyder said in a statement.

“He brings not only experience across both elite and community football but also a key involvement in our major broadcast and partnership deals and in developing and shaping the AFL’s response to a number of key social issues.”

Dillon outlined a mission for the AFL to be “unrivalled in comparison to other sports and to develop a growing global interest”.

His appointment has prompted a reshuffle in other senior management roles.

The current general manager of competition management, Laura Kane, will now be acting general manager of football.

And the current general manager of legal and regulatory, Stephen Meade, will become the league’s general counsel.