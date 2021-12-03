AFL back with Victorian ‘footy festival’

Melbourne will unfurl their premiership flag when they host the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 AFL season-opener to kick off a March football feast in Victoria.

Fans starved of live action during COVID-19 lockdowns this year are being enticed back to venues, with all 10 Victorian teams playing in Melbourne in round one.

The Demons-Bulldogs clash – a re-match of September’s grand final – will be played on a Wednesday night (March 16) at the MCG.

Carlton and Richmond will play their traditional Thursday night match in round one, followed by St Kilda hosting Collingwood on Friday night.

Geelong and Essendon will meet in their feature ‘Country Game’ on Saturday and Hawthorn take on North Melbourne on Sunday.

The rest of the opening round fixture has also been released, with the eight non-Victorian clubs all playing each other.

GWS will host arch-rivals the Sydney Swans in a rematch of this year’s classic elimination final which the Giants won by a point.

It will be the first match played at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium since 2016.

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin needs just five goals to reach the magical 1000-mark and the AFL is expected to book the Swans in for a round-two home match at the SCG in anticipation of the milestone.

Top-four sides Brisbane and Port Adelaide will face-off at the Gabba, while Adelaide-Fremantle and West Coast-Gold Coast matches will round out the bumper weekend.

Victoria’s “footy festival” will also see all 14 AFLW teams play their round-10 matches across the state, beginning on March 11 and leading into a six-team finals series the following week.

In total, there will be 12 men’s and women’s matches in Victoria across a 10-day period.

“We want to get big crowds back to the footy, the weekly ritual of being able to go to a game and the sense of community it creates,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

“Connecting families and friends is something we have missed in the state.

“We look forward to seeing fans return to our venues in huge numbers as well as to all the surrounding business and venues that rely on footy and big events being staged across the city.

“Footy can hopefully help bring the heartbeat of the city back to Melbourne and back to the state of Victoria.”

AFL ROUND ONE

Wednesday, March 16

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs (MCG)

Thursday, March 17

Carlton v Richmond (MCG)

Friday, March 18

St Kilda v Collingwood (Marvel Stadium)

Saturday, March 19

Geelong v Essendon (MCG)

GWS v Sydney Swans (Accor Stadium)

Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide (Gabba)

Sunday, March 20

Hawthorn v North Melbourne (MCG)

Adelaide v Fremantle (Adelaide Oval)

West Coast v Gold Coast (Optus Stadium)

AFLW ROUND 10:

Geelong v GWS (GMHBA Stadium)

North Melbourne v West Coast (Arden Street)

Melbourne v Carlton (Casey Fields)

Collingwood v Gold Coast (Victoria Park)

St Kilda v Adelaide (RSEA Park)

Richmond v Brisbane (Punt Road)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle (Mars Stadium)