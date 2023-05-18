AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The AFL has announced its support for a yes vote in the voice to parliament referendum. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL backs ‘yes’ vote for voice referendum

Melissa Woods May 18, 2023

The AFL has announced it will back a ‘yes’ vote in the Indigenous voice referendum.

The organisation has aligned with clubs including Geelong, Richmond, Essendon, Collingwood and West Coast in publicly supporting the voice to parliament.

Outgoing AFL boss Gillon McLachlan helped launch this year’s Indigenous round in Melbourne on Tuesday and the league’s commission met to talk about its position on the voice on Wednesday.

The league made a statement via social media on Thursday morning.

The AFL said it had taken a yes stance after many discussions and consultation with clubs, staff, players and its own Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory council.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players have long made a stellar contribution on the footy field,” the statement said. 

“Their off-field contributions are equally valued for the impact they have made on our game and our community. 

“While we encourage everyone to seek the information they need to form their own views on the referendum the AFL proudly supports the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Australian Constitution through the voice to Parliament.

The AFL has followed the lead of the NRL, Football Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee and Tennis Australia, while Rugby Australia (RA) also confirmed its support overnight.

RA ran a full-page newspaper advertisement telling supporters it’s time for a “level playing field” for First Nations people.

