Bailey Smith.
Bulldogs superstar Bailey Smith has been banned by the AFL for two games for illicit substance use. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL bans Bulldogs’ Smith for two games

Anna Harrington June 16, 2022

Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has been suspended for two games by the AFL for illicit substance use.

The AFL found Smith guilty of “conduct unbecoming” and also handed him a “notifiable adverse finding”, or strike, under the league’s illicit drug policy.

Video and images emerged last week of Smith with a white powder, with the 21-year-old later apologising for “indulging in behaviours in late 2021 of which I am deeply ashamed”.

Smith admitted to illicit substance use when he was interviewed by the AFL this week.

He is already serving a two-game suspension for headbutting Geelong’s Zach Tuohy.

The AFL ban rules Smith out of games against Brisbane and Sydney, on top of the GWS and Hawthorn clashes he is already suspended for.

“The AFL confirms Western Bulldogs player Bailey Smith has been found guilty of conduct unbecoming and has been suspended for two matches,” the league said in a statement.

“Content recently emerged on social media platforms, showing Smith using an illicit substance.

“The AFL interviewed Smith this week who admitted to illicit substance use in late 2021.

“The AFL found that Smith committed a breach of AFL Rule 2.3(a), which states; A Person must not engage in conduct which is unbecoming or likely to prejudice the interests or reputation of the AFL or to bring the game of football into disrepute.

“His conduct also constitutes a notifiable adverse finding under the AFL’s Illicit Drugs Policy.”

The Bulldogs accepted the AFL’s sanction and stressed they would continue to support Smith, who had said the illicit drug use came as he struggled with his mental health.

“Bailey has shown clear contrition and remorse over recent days, and has spoken openly and maturely about his challenges,” Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains said.

“As we have stated, we do not condone the behaviour in question and remain very disappointed it occurred.

“We are pleased however that Bailey has assumed unqualified responsibility for the mistake he has made and is intent on learning from it.

“We will continue to strongly support Bailey through this difficult period. Our primary responsibility to him and all of our players is to ensure that their health and wellbeing is safeguarded.”

