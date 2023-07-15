AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamie Elliott of Collingwood celebrates scoring against Fremantle.
Jamie Elliott's four goals have helped Collingwood to a comfortable 46-point win over Fremantle. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL flag favourite Magpies cruise past Dockers

Shayne Hope July 15, 2023

Jamie Elliott has continued his hot form in attack with four goals as the Collingwood juggernaut rolled on in a comfortable 46-point win over Fremantle.

The Magpies’ scintillating brand was on full show during a 10-goal second quarter, which laid the platform for the 18.5 (113) to 10.7 (67) triumph at the MCG on Saturday.

The result kept Collingwood (15-2) on top of the ladder and has all but ended Fremantle’s (7-10) faint finals hopes.

Adding to the Dockers’ woes, they lost No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy (ankle) and young defender Brandon Walker (knee) to injuries during the third quarter.

Taylor Adams (23 disposals, seven clearances, two goals) and Darcy Moore (19 touches, 11 intercepts) were Collingwood’s most influential players when the game was up for grabs early, but the premiership favourites had a raft of contributors.

Brownlow Medal fancy Nick Daicos (36 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) was busy, as was brother Josh Daicos (31, seven, one), while Jordan De Goey celebrated his 150th game in style with 26 touches.

Ash Johnson (three), Dan McStay and Adams (two each) joined Elliott as multiple goalkickers as the Magpies racked up a triple-figure score for the seventh time this season.

Moore had five intercept marks in the first quarter alone.

Jaeger O’Meara (30 disposals, 10 clearances) and Andrew Brayshaw (30, seven) fought hard for the Dockers, young midfielder Neil Erasmus (26, five) showed glimpses and Josh Treacy kicked three goals.

There were ominous signs when Collingwood kicked the first three goals of the match but Fremantle were otherwise competitive early in the contest.

They won clearances (16-6) and inside-50s (16-10) in the opening term, with Brayshaw at the heart of their midfield ascendancy, and trailed by just five points early in the second before Collingwood flicked the switch.

The Magpies kicked eight consecutive goals in less than 23 minutes to break the game wide open and piled on 10.1 to 2.1 for the second quarter, leaving the visitors shell-shocked.

Such was Collingwood’s dominance, they were able to rest veteran midfielder Scott Pendlebury by substituting him out for Tom Mitchell early in the third quarter.

Dockers star Darcy hobbled off during the third term and play was held up for several minutes after Walker landed awkwardly in a marking contest.

The 20-year-old looked in extreme pain before being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Collingwood were commanding 47-point leaders at that stage and the break in play took even more sting out of the contest.

