Dustin Martin
Richmond star Dustin Martin (2-l) has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL injury setback for Tigers star Martin

Shayne Hope July 22, 2022

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin faces a fight to resume his important role in the AFL club’s finals push this season after suffering a fresh blow in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said on Wednesday he was hopeful Martin, who has been sidelined since July 3, would be fit to face Brisbane next week.

However, the club released a brief statement on Friday confirming the bad news.

“Dustin Martin has had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain,” the statement said.

“An aggravation to his hamstring will mean Martin remains sidelined for the medium term.”

Martin’s setback is another hurdle for eighth-placed Richmond in their pursuit of a finals berth.

The Tigers have lost three of their last four games – by a combined margin of just nine points – heading into Friday night’s crunch clash with Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.

Leading goal-kicker Tom Lynch is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Talisman Martin has played just eight games this season.

The 31-year-old took personal leave after round one and missed six matches, returning with a bang in round eight when he kicked two goals in a win over Collingwood.

Martin suffered the initial hamstring injury during the win over West Coast in round 16 and has not played since being substituted out of that match.

