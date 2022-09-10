AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Queen AFL MCG
A big screen at the MCG paid tribute to the Queen at Friday's Melbourne-Brisbane AFL semi-final. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL moves Brownlow due to Queen’s funeral

Oliver Caffrey September 10, 2022

The AFL has moved the Brownlow Medal away from the traditional Monday night before the grand final to avoid a clash with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The AFL’s biggest night of the year was scheduled to be held at Crown Casino in Melbourne on September 19.

But AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed the league will stage the Brownlow on September 18 instead, out of respect for the late Queen.

The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II has not been confirmed, but it will almost certainly be held on September 19.

The move is not without precedent, with the AFL rescheduling a qualifying final in 1997 so it did not clash with the funeral of Princess Diana.

“We have had a lot of practice over the last two years at being agile when needed and I want to thank the Seven Network, Crown Melbourne and all our partners for being so accommodating with this decision,” McLachlan said.

“It’s the right one, and we’re incredibly glad to have their support,” McLachlan said.

“In the lead up to the AFL grand final, the Brownlow is the AFL’s night of nights, and we look forward to celebrating the medal count accordingly on the Sunday night.”

Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale, Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw and Melbourne premiership hero Clayton Oliver are the leading contenders for the AFL’s highest individual honour.

Tributes continue to flow for the late Queen, with the MCG lights turned off before the Melbourne-Brisbane semi-final on Friday night as 62,162 fans observed a minute’s silence.

The AFL also played part of God Save The Queen prior to the national anthem as the Demons and Lions teams stood on the field.

The outside of the MCG was also lit up in purple in memory of the Queen.

In the NRL, a minute’s silence was observed at Penrith’s BlueBet Stadium for the Panthers’ qualifying final against Parramatta.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.