AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A man in a red and white scarf
Anthony Albanese says discrimination has no part in the AFL, after this week's racism scandal. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

AFL ‘no place for discrimination’: PM

Finbar O'Mallon September 24, 2022

The AFL is no place for discrimination, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says, after a horror week for the code.

His comments come after unnamed former and current-Indigenous Hawthorn club players made sickening allegations about their treatment by team coaches and personnel.

The AFL is setting up a four-person panel of investigators, led by a King’s Counsel, to examine the racism claims.

This includes allegations that coach Chris Fagan and ex-coach Alastair Clarkson told a player and his partner to terminate their pregnancy and separate so the player could focus on football. Both have denied the claims.

“I do want to acknowledge that this has been a difficult week for the AFL,” Mr Albanese told guests at the annual North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast on Saturday.

“We know that discrimination has no part in our game, just as we know discrimination has no part in our nation.”

Mr Albanese also used the breakfast to highlight his push for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, referencing the Welcome to Country ceremony that will be held ahead of Saturday’s grand final clash between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats.

“It’s what we do at big events. It’s a sign of respect,” he said.

“It’s something we should extend of course to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our nation’s birth certificate, our constitution.”

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder also acknowledged the racism scandal and this week’s “harrowing” claims.

“We must ensure that everyone is truly welcome and truly safe in our game,” he said.

Outgoing AFL chief executive Gil McLachlan, who leaves at the end of the year, has flagged he may stay longer to deal with the “challenges” at Hawthorn.

“That obviously has to be sorted for both the complainants and those accused and that will be done,” Mr McLachlan said.

“It is … incredibly important that gets resolved and it’s on foot now.”

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton used his speech at the breakfast to talk politics, comparing the major parties to AFL clubs.

He said Labor was like Melbourne, a club with a few great seasons that would ultimately “disappoint their fans”. 

Mr Dutton likened the coalition to the Brisbane Lions, “formed by a merger of convenience” and hoping to win a premiership in three years.

The allegations embroiling Hawthorn have led several senior former staff to stand down, including ex-coach Clarkson who has delayed his start at a new club, North Melbourne.

The racism allegations were reported by the ABC on Wednesday following an investigation commissioned by Hawthorn earlier in the year.

The furore prompted AFL great Eddie Betts to call on all clubs to conduct similar reviews of their historical treatment of Indigenous players.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.