David Lehmann and Gillon McLachlan.
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan (R) is hopeful the 2022 season will endure little disruption. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL promising minimal fixture disruptions

Roger Vaughan February 28, 2022

AFL fans can “take it to the bank” that COVID-19 disruptions to this season will be kept to a minimum.

The league’s chief executive Gillon McLachlan says they are determined to return the season as close to normality as possible in year three of the pandemic.

While they will continue to operate with a rolling fixture and are finalising top-up player rules for clubs, McLachlan is spruiking big crowds.

Victorian venues will operate at 100 per cent capacity when the season starts on March 17 and fans will not have to wear masks when they attend games in the state.

McLachlan says it is “back to business” and he is hoping for a round-one attendance record.

“COVID’s not over … but we are in year three of this pandemic, we are living with it,” he said.

“That’s our mindset, that we are living with this disease and we are moving forward in that mindset – we actually have to live with it and get our lives back.

“We know there are going to be challenges that look different in the middle of winter than they are do right now.

“But … it’s play on. We’re going to be playing every game, every week as scheduled.”

The fixture will continue to be finalised in six-week blocks.

“You can take to the bank that the fixture and the schedule as outlined, unless there’s something extreme, we’re going to be rolling on,” McLachlan said.

McLachlan and Sports Minister Martin Pakula were at Marvel Stadium to promote the venue’s $225 million redevelopment, which is now underway and will continue through to next year.

An early and obvious feature of the redevelopment will be two new video scoreboards for round one next month.

“They’re going to be the largest scoreboards in the world, if not the largest ones in the Docklands precinct,” McLachlan said.

“They’re going to be the highest-definition, sexiest things you can possibly imagine and we need them there in round one.”

There will also be more change rooms, raising the prospect of AFLW and AFL double headers.

“It has support from a large section of the female football community and we would like, where we can, to play double headers and play women’s games alongside men’s,” McLachlan said.

“That prospect of double headers is on the agenda.”

McLachlan and Pakula were speaking on Monday as workers started returning to the Melbourne CBD, with work-from-home recommendations and mask rules being relaxed.

“People in this town, you can feel it, are moving forward,” McLachlan said.

“It’s time to get going.”

