Jordan De Goey
Star midfielder Jordan De Goey has recommitted to Collingwood, signing until 2027. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL star De Goey to stay with Collingwood

Melissa Woods September 30, 2022

Superstar midfielder Jordan De Goey has reportedly knocked back an approach from St Kilda to re-sign with Collingwood on a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old was considering a move away from the Magpies, who wanted to include behavioural clauses in his contract.

But the parties are believed to have reached a compromise, with such clauses only in the first two years of his new deal.

De Goey, who was also in the sights of Essendon, has played 137 games for the Magpies.

His stocks rose with a rousing finish to the 2022 season, but off-field misdemeanours have threatened his career over the last 12 months.

