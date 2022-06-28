AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lachie Neale.
Lachie Neale has signed a new three-year deal with AFL club Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFL superstar Neale re-signs with Lions

Oliver Caffrey June 28, 2022

Star AFL midfielder Lachie Neale has recommitted to the Brisbane Lions until the end of 2026, putting to rest any speculation he could return to Fremantle.

Despite being contracted until the end of the 2023 season, the Lions have confirmed Neale has signed a new three-year deal

Neale considered a shock move back to the Dockers last off-season for family reasons when Western Australia’s border was closed because of COVID-19 issues.

The 29-year-old was forced to speak publicly after an intense few days of speculation once a report was floated about his future in September last year.

Neale in March revealed he had “some minor discussions” with wife Jules, who is originally from Perth, about seeking a trade back to Fremantle.

He played 135 games for the Dockers between 2012 and 2018, claiming the club’s Doig Medal twice.

But with travel around Australia back to normal, Neale and his young family are far more settled in the Queensland capital as the third-placed Lions seek to win their first premiership since 2003.

“The goal is definitely to hold up a cup in a Lions guernsey,” Neale said.

“The boys are really hard-working people who are trying to make themselves better and we’ve struck a really nice balance.

“The team’s will to improve and will to get better is first class and I feel like we’re set for a really sustained successful period.

“I’d love to hold up more than one (cup) but I’d happily take one. 

“We’ve come a long way and we have a group that’s ready to go and we’ve had some experience in finals now.”

Neale is right in contention to add a second Brownlow Medal to the one he claimed in 2020.

Lions football boss Danny Daly was thrilled Neale would be staying for at least another four seasons.

“Players like Lachie Neale don’t come around every day, so for him to put pen to paper is a huge moment for the Brisbane Lions and at a very exciting time for us,” Daly said.

“Since the day Lachie arrived at the club, he has been a fantastic player on the field, capped off with a Brownlow Medal, but he has also been extremely valuable in what he brings to us off the field.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.