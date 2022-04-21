AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emily Bates.
Emily Bates will remain in Lions colours after turning down offers from AFLW expansion clubs. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFLW star Bates pledges to stay with Lions

Oliver Caffrey April 21, 2022

Reigning AFLW best-and-fairest winner Emily Bates has declared she is staying with the Brisbane Lions, turning down big offers from expansion clubs.

After winning a third Lions best-and-fairest award on Wednesday night, Bates confirmed she would be remaining with the Lions.

Hawthorn, one of four new teams entering the AFLW next season, reportedly put a massive deal in front of the 26-year-old.

“We have a sisterhood here with the girls and we are on the brink of something pretty special here if we keep the group together,” Bates said in her acceptance speech.

“At the end of the day, I play football for team success … I see that happening in the next few years here and that’s what informed my decision.

“I think the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, it’s green where you water it.”

Bates sticking around is a massive boost for the Lions, who were knocked out in this year’s preliminary final by Melbourne, after winning the 2021 premiership.

The Lions have been one of the most consistent teams since the inaugural AFLW season in 2017.

Carlton were dealt a massive blow earlier this month when former league best-and-fairest winner Madison Prespakis and Georgia Gee were snapped up by Essendon.

There will almost certainly be more player movement between clubs before the start of next season, expected for August.

Lions coach Craig Starcevich also announced he would be leading the team for another two years during the awards night in Brisbane.

