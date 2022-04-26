AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Erin Phillips of the Adelaide Crows
Erin Phillips is departing Adelaide to link up with Port Adelaide for their inaugural AFLW campaign. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

AFLW star Phillips swaps Adelaide clubs

Steve Larkin April 27, 2022

Erin Phillips, the AFLW’s most decorated player, has confirmed she is leaving Adelaide to join Port Adelaide.

Phillips, a dual AFLW best and fairest and triple premiership player, will play for Port in their inaugural season.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to have been a part of the most successful AFLW club to date,” Phillips said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I obviously have great memories and friendships from my time at Adelaide which I will cherish forever.

“But as a kid growing up all I wanted was to be like dad and play football for the Port Adelaide Football Club.

“Port Adelaide feels like home to me. It’s where I spent a lot of my childhood.

“It was always my dream to be able to represent the club and add to its incredible history, and I am beyond thrilled to finally get that chance and play a role in building this team from the ground up.”

Phillips’ father Greg has a rich history at Port, where he is an eight-time premiership player in the SANFL and a club captain.

Erin Phillips had long pledged to join Port for their first AFLW season and leaves the Crows after six seasons.

Port’s AFLW head of football Juliet Haslam said luring Phillips was a coup for the expansion club.

“Erin is a brilliant player and more importantly a fantastic person,” Haslam said.

“Erin’s character, leadership and experience makes her an ideal first signing.

“She knows what it takes to be successful in elite sport and in particular in the AFLW having won just about every accolade from a team and personal perspective.

Phillips was a key in Adelaide winning their third flag this season with the Crows “disappointed” at her decision to leave, Adelaide’s AFLW head of football Phil Harper said.

“As a footballer Erin has been the best player of her generation but equally she is a great person,” he said.

“Her contribution to our club, as well as women’s football here in South Australia and nationally, has been significant.

“In terms of player retention … we have done all we possibly can.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.