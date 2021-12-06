 Ag production hits historic heights - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW HARVEST FEATURE
Australian agriculture is enjoying favourable conditions and 30-year price highs, ABARES says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • agriculture

Ag production hits historic heights

Liv Casben December 7, 2021

Australian farmers are expected to smash production value and volume records in 2021-22 on the back of exceptional seasonal conditions and a surge in world commodity prices.

That’s according to the latest quarterly report from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), released on Tuesday.

Despite recent flood and rain damage in the eastern states, the ABARES Agricultural Commodities report for the December Quarter forecasts a record breaking agricultural gross production value of $78 billion.

That’s $5.4 billion higher than what had been predicted just a few months ago.

While the value of agricultural exports is forecast to hit a record $61 billion.

The ABARES report found production will likely increase year-on-year for every major livestock commodity and almost every major crop commodity, while it’s also anticipated that farmers will produce the largest volume ever.

ABARES executive director Jared Greenville said Australia was enjoying an extraordinary combination of favourable conditions and 30-year price highs.

“It would be the first time in at least half a century that production will increase for so many products at the same time,” Dr Greenville said.

“And if these forecasts are realised, 2021-22 will see the largest total volume of agricultural commodities Australia has ever produced.”

“Prices are also at multi-year highs for many agricultural commodities,” the ABARES boss said.

“Higher export volumes and higher prices are forecast for almost every major export commodity, with the total value of agricultural exports being revised up $6.5 billion to $61 billion, also an all-time high,” he said.

“This uplift in Australian agricultural production value and volume is unprecedented and the result of exceptional growing conditions here and poor seasons being experienced by key overseas competitors.”

“There is uncertainty how long prices will remain at these levels – and supply chain disruptions, higher fertiliser prices and heavy rainfall domestically will continue to be watch points.” 

“This forecast accounts for the unfortunately timed substantial rainfall and localised flooding in east coast growing regions during November.”

Dr Greenville said while the delay to harvests would result in some crop losses, it’s unlikely to have a significant impact on Australia’s national harvest tonnage.

“The larger impact will be on grain quality, with a higher than usual proportion of the crop being lower-value feed-grade wheat.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.