AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ashton Agar bowling
Ashton Agar's bowling at the SCG left his captain delighted and has sealed his India tour place. Image by David Neilson/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Agar India bound, three quicks an option

Scott Bailey and Jasper Bruce
January 9, 2023

Ashton Agar is guaranteed a spot on next month’s tour of India, but Australia are no certainty to play two frontline spinners throughout the four-Test series.

Agar endured a difficult return to Test cricket after five years out in Sydney, bowling 22 wicketless overs as Australia failed in their bid to force a win against South Africa.

Captain Pat Cummins insisted afterwards on Sunday that the match was not an audition for India, particularly given the surface did not break up as expected after lengthy rain delays.

Australia will name their squad for the tour this week, with Agar expected to be one of four spinners alongside Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Swepson or Adam Zampa.

“I’m sure Ash will be there,” Cummins said.

“This wicket was a bit different to India. It wasn’t spinning out of the middle of the wicket. 

“Indian wickets sometimes really break up, even from the middle of the wicket. And left-arm orthodox becomes really effective against right-handed batters. 

“It was 800 runs (for the game) and three wickets for spin for the game (in Sydney). It wasn’t easy but I thought he bowled really well.”

Agar’s selection in Sydney indicated he had become the country’s second spinner ahead of Swepson, who debuted in Pakistan last year.

Australia played two spinners throughout their 2017 series loss in India, with Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon each taking 19 wickets.

But the emergence of Travis Head alongside Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne could change that thinking.

Cummins admitted he had under-bowled Head at the SCG, with the offspinner Australia’s most threatening at times.

Australia played three pacemen throughout their last series win in India in 2004, with a heavy reliance on reverse swing.

“Each game in India we might need to chop up differently. Maybe one game it is three quicks, another it is one quick,” Cummins said.

Cameron Green will be crucial to that as pace-bowling backup, with both he and Mitchell Starc hopeful to be back from fractured fingers by the second Test in Delhi.

Australia are adamant they have the best possible build up to the four-Test series starting on February 9 in Nagpur, after a 1-0 series win in Pakistan last year and 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka.

“We’re as good a chance as we’re ever going to be,” Cummins said. 

“No-one’s going over there blind … having the experience in Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year has put us in really good stead.

“It’s been another fantastic summer. This bowling attack, weathering the storm at the Gabba, then the MCG and then coming here (to the SCG), it’s different again. 

“The way our batting group have stood up has been fantastic.

“Other than this game in the shortened time frame, we’ve been able to get 20 wickets each Test match in different circumstances. I feel like we’re adapting really well.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.