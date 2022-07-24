AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of an elderly patient's hands
Aged care providers are struggling to cope with the winter COVID-19 wave and need more workers. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Aged care facilities brace for COVID wave

AAP July 25, 2022

More than one third of Australia’s aged care facilities are battling COVID-19 outbreaks with 6000 residents and 3400 staff infected.

The Aged and Community Care Providers Association said its members are calling for urgent action to protect residents and staff from a winter COVID-19 wave.

The association’s interim chief executive Paul Sadler said 10-15 per cent of staff are already isolating or quarantining at home, and the coming weeks will put intense pressure on residents and workers.

“The increased availability in surge workforce including the Australian Defence Force over the past week has been welcome, but there is still a shortfall,” he said. 

“The reality is we can’t leave older people without adequate levels of care for too long.”

Mr Sadler said 2301 residents have died in 2022, including 114 in the past week.

He called for more support for a surge workforce, including ADF personnel, until at least September.

As the latest wave continues to sweep the nation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conceded it was understandable some Australians were confused about the latest advice for wearing face masks.

While there is no fresh mask mandate, most states and territories are advocating their use indoors or when social distancing is not possible. 

Australia’s death toll has surpassed 11,000, rising by 36 on Sunday.

NSW reported 14 deaths, Victoria 12, and there were seven in Western Australia, two in Tasmania and one in South Australia.

As of Sunday, 71.1 per cent of eligible Australians had received three or more vaccine doses.

Booster coverage includes 95.3 per cent of eligible aged care residents. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.