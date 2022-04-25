AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aged care workers are campaigning for higher salaries.
Aged care workers are taking their fight for higher wages to the Fair Work Commission. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Aged care workers call for higher wages

Farid Farid April 26, 2022

Aged care workers are taking their fight for higher wages to the Fair Work Commission as inflation continues to bite nationwide.

The Health Services Union, representing staff from personal care workers to catering and cleaning, are calling for a 25 per cent increase to their pay.

Entry-level personal care workers are currently paid as little as $21.96 per hour, the union said.

The case, which begins on Tuesday, seeks to lift wages by between $5.40 and $7.20 per hour, increasing average pay to around $29 per hour.

“Aged care workers have endured horrendous working conditions over the last five years,” HSU National President Gerard Hayes said.

“The funding is just not there to support the level of care older Australians deserve.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects underlying inflation in the March quarter to be more than three per cent, with price hikes for essentials including fuel, food and housing hitting families hard. 

“The pandemic turned a desperate situation into a full-blown crisis,” Mr Hayes said.

He characterised the aged care workforce as carrying the “cost of a callous, tight-fisted (NSW) government that simply doesn’t care”.

The union referred to the Aged Care Royal Commission’s interim report Neglect, which noted the sector’s workforce was “undervalued, understaffed and under-resourced”.

The legal fight comes off the back of thousands of health workers across the state walking off the job earlier this month to support demands for a 5.5 per cent wage increase.

