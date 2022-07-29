AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Shoppers with and without face masks on an escalator.
An epidemiologist says air quality in buildings will be key in the long-term fight against COVID-19. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Air quality vital in taming COVID: expert

Tim Dornin July 30, 2022

Authorities should take as much care with the air as they do with their water to help combat the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and future waves, a leading epidemiologist says.

Adrian Esterman from the University of South Australia says better ventilation and better vaccines will be vital to fighting the virus over the long term.

Despite high numbers of active cases across the country, he questioned how many public buildings, offices, factories and retail settings had conducted ventilation audits and taken steps to improve their air conditioning.

“It’s the key. We wouldn’t start drinking contaminated water, yet we seem quite happy to breathe contaminated air,” Professor Esterman said.

“This is an airborne disease. Over 98 per cent of infections are airborne, probably even more than that.

“If it’s an airborne disease, why aren’t we looking after our air?”

While giving evidence to a South Australian parliamentary committee Prof Esterman also urged the development of a US-style Centre for Disease Control to better coordinate pandemic efforts.

“One of the big problems with our approach to COVID-19 is that every state and territory does a different thing,” he said.

“Even things like the definition of a case. There’s hardly any national definitions or national approaches.

A good example is contact tracing, Professor Esterman told the committee, with each state and territory having their own method.

“This is a crazy situation. We need a national approach. It would benefit the whole country,” he said.

Prof Esterman noted the new federal Labor government had taken to the election a policy to establish an Australian CDC.

In policy documents, Labor said a local CDC would ensure ongoing pandemic preparedness, lead the federal response to future infectious disease outbreaks and work to prevent non-communicable as well as communicable diseases.

“Hopefully that will happen,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.