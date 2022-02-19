AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Chinese warships leaving the Torres Strait
A laser coming from a Chinese warship is said to have illuminated an Australian military aircraft. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  politics

Aircraft lasering act of intimidation: PM

Colin Brinsden February 20, 2022

Scott Morrison has condemned as an act of intimidation the lasering of an Australian military aircraft by a Chinese warship.

The Australian Defence Department says the lives of ADF personnel could have been in danger from such actions, calling it unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said on Thursday February 17, the P-8A Poseidon detected a laser coming from a People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches.

“I can see it in no other way than an act of intimidation,” the prime minister told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

“I thought it was a reckless and irresponsible act.”

He said it was unprovoked and unwarranted, and the issue is being raised directly through diplomatic and defence channels.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said using a military grade laser can result in the blindness of the crew, and the damage of equipment.

He said it was most important to “shine a light on these behaviours”.

“The Chinese government is hoping no one talks about these aggressive and appalling acts,” Mr Dutton told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“It’s completely unacceptable.”

Labor frontbencher Michelle Rowland agreed.

“This isn’t some juvenile aiming a laser at a commercial aircraft, this was a military grade laser,” she told Sky News.

“That is deeply concerning and Labor will be seeking a briefing from Defence on this matter. But unfortunately it comes at a time when China’s presence and its actions are continuing to cause concern right across the region and globally as well.'”

