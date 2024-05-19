AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melbourne Airport signage
Melbourne Airport has been accused of tanking a rail project to safeguard its parking revenue. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Airport accused of rail project conflict of interest

Callum Godde May 19, 2024

Melbourne Airport has been accused of a conflict of interest as rank-and-file Victorian Labor members pile more pressure on the state government to “get serious” on building a train line to Tullamarine.

A motion to get the city’s stalled airport rail link project back on track was unanimously passed by party members and unionists at the Victorian Labor state conference on Sunday.

In his 10th budget, Treasurer Tim Pallas on May 7 revealed Melbourne Airport Rail would be completed at least four years later than its original 2029 target.

Melbourne airport passengers queue for bus
 Melbourne’s lack of airport rail line was embarrassing, a union leader said. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

The motion called for the state government to “get serious about the development of the airport rail link”, for all parties to “roll up their sleeves” to get the project done, and condemned the airport’s “greed” for “protecting their parking revenue”.

“We don’t care if it is or isn’t underground or above ground,” Transport Workers Union state secretary Mem Suleyman told the crowd to cheers.

“You need to get on with it and get it done now.”

The Victorian and federal governments have previously committed to contributing $5 billion each to the project, which is expected to cost between $8 billion and $13 billion.

But the state government and airport have long been at odds over whether the Tullamarine station should be underground or elevated.

Victorian Labor State Conference
 Rail projects were a hot topic on day two of the Victorian Labor State Conference. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

A mediator was appointed by the Commonwealth in April to resolve the long-running stalemate between the two parties.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest monitoring report on the nation’s four major airports showed Tullamarine generated $160.9 million from parking revenue in 2022/23, down 3.9 per cent since 2018/19.

Moonee Valley Council Mayor Pierce Tyson accused the airport of tanking the project to safeguard its parking revenue.

“It’s a clear conflict of interest,” he said.

“The airport doesn’t want this project to happen.”

Rail, Tram & Bus Union’s Vik Sharma was critical of the project being kicked “down the road” and said it was a global embarrassment Melbourne remained without a train line to the airport.

“Let’s build a train line that should have been built 60 years ago,” he said.

Melbourne Airport has been contacted for comment.

Earlier, Transport Infrastructure and WorkSafe Minister Danny Pearson received a frosty reception from the party faithful, with many shouting “shame” over controversial changes to the state’s workers compensation scheme.

Speeches from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Jacinta Allan at the two-day event were overshadowed on Saturday by pro-Palestine protesters.

Up to 50 protesters stormed the Moonee Valley Racecourse, overwhelming police and security and locking down the conference room.

Ms Allan described the intruders’ behaviour as disgusting.

Pro-Palestine rally at Labor state conference
 Security guards were injured when protesters stormed the Labor conference, an official said. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

Newly elected Victorian Labor state secretary Steve Staikos said security guards were injured and called the protesters “political opportunists”.

“(They) did not come here to make a political point but to try to embarrass the Labor Party, and it did not work,” he told the crowd.

No protesters were outside the venue on Sunday.

Six motions supporting the Palestinian cause, including one calling for an “end to military co-operation with Israel”, passed after a fiery debate on Saturday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.