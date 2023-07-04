AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Allan Ala'alatoa
Allan Ala'alatoa is ready to add valuable experience to the Wallabies in South Africa. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Alaalatoa set to add starch to Wallabies pack for Boks

Melissa Woods July 4, 2023

Allan Alaalatoa is set to add some much-needed experience to the Wallabies pack after declaring himself fit for the daunting task of facing South Africa in Pretoria to open their Rugby Championship campaign.

The tighthead prop missed the Brumbies’ Super Rugby Pacific semi-final loss to the Chiefs last month with a calf injury, but the 29-year-old said there were no lingering issues ahead of the Test on Saturday (Sunday AEST).

Looking to snap a 60-year drought in Pretoria, the match will be the first under returning Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

“It’s going really well; I’m in a good place at the moment,” Alaalatoa said from their training base in Johannesburg. 

“I’ve come into camp last week and I’ve done all the training so I’ve been ticking all the boxes and if selected I’ll be ready to go on the weekend.”

Alaalatoa said fellow props Taniela Tupou, who is returning from an Achilles injury, and also Angus Bell (toe) looked like they would be in the selection mix to tackle the Springboks’ formidable scrum.

“Those two have been unreal,” Alaalatoa said.

“They’ve been running amok at training with their ball carries and you can tell they’ve had itchy feet to play.

“They’ve been involved in live scrums as well so they’ve been ticking all the boxes so far.”

Just seven of the 34-strong touring squad, as well as centre Samu Kerevi, who has travelled to Pretoria in the rehab group, were part of Australia’s last Test in South Africa in 2019.

Alaalatoa, Michael Hooper, Taniela Tupou and Jordan Uelese remain from the forwards, with the Wallabies losing that Johannesburg Test 35-17.

Some of the current crop have never previously even been to South Africa, given the country’s split from Super Rugby early in 2020.

It makes the task of breaking through for their first ever win at Loftus Versfeld even more difficult.

But 64-Test Alaalatoa said the senior players had addressed the enormity of the challenge and excitement was the predominant feeling.

“It’s a great challenge, it’s something that we’re all excited by,” he said.

“Being a part of the first team to beat South Africa in Pretoria, that would be awesome and a memory that we will remember forever. 

“We’ve spoken about that, having that belief, and what underlines that is making sure that we’re doing everything necessary through our day to day and getting our process right throughout the week.

“The connection between the players and the coaching staff has been awesome so we’re in a good state.”

In the Wallabies favour is the Springboks have opted to target the Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks on July 15, with many of their first team players en route to New Zealand.

It was a tactic they employed successfully in 2019 when they won both the Rugby Championship and World Cup in Japan.

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen said it shouldn’t be construed as they were taking the Wallabies lightly.

“This series (Rugby Championship) is a stepping stone for us,” he told reporters.

“We have to get things right now before the end goal (the World Cup) … everyone is happy and knows where they stand.”

Esterhuizen expected the wily Jones to have the Wallabies primed for the Pretoria Test.

“We can expect a hard and good match, especially with Eddie taking the reins again.

“They will have a few things up their sleeves and they are going to come with a lot of motivation because he (Jones) knows how to get a team fired up for a game.”

