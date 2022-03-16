Albanese attacks PM on cost of living

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has attacked the government for its complacency on the rising cost of living, while hinting Labor would soon outline further measures on the issue.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison used a speech in Perth to business leaders to criticise Mr Albanese for his lack of experience in government.

As petrol prices rise to record highs following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Mr Albanese said the cost of living would be a significant factor in the upcoming election, due to be held by May 21.

He told reporters in Brisbane the government had been too slow to act on the issue during their time in office.

“Cost of living pressures won’t be dealt with by this government, because this government declared … reduced or low wages, stopping downward pressure on wages, was a key part of the economic architecture,” he said.

“There’s a range of measures that could be looked at in terms of cost of living, we’ll wait and see.”

Mr Albanese said further plans on how cost of living issues would be addressed would be made following the federal budget, which will be handed down later this month.

The opposition leader said the party would also respond to the issue during the upcoming election campaign.

It comes as Scott Morrison continued his visit in Western Australia on Wednesday, his first to the state since the hard border came down earlier this month.

As he tries to shore up support among crucial marginal seats in WA, the prime minister said voters would be able to differentiate between federal and state Labor.

It comes after WA Labor registered a landslide victory at last year’s state election.

“(Federal and state Labor) are two very different animals,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Perth.

“Federal Labor under Anthony Albanese is not the same as state Labor under (WA Premier) Mark McGowan.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Morrison used a speech to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry to attack Labor over its lack of experience in government, saying it was “no time for amateurs”.

He said it had been a testing time for the government, admitting it had not been all smooth sailing.

“As a government, we’ve taken some hits and we haven’t got everything right,” he said.

“But we keep coming back, making the big calls for Australia’s future. Getting the big things right, keeping our economy strong and keeping Australians safe.”

Meanwhile, Labor has hit back at accusations of pork-barrelling, indicating its pre-election commitments covered electorates held by a range of parties.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has accused the federal opposition of “rank hypocrisy” over its carving up of community grants promises in favour of Labor seats or electorates it is targeting ahead of an expected May election.

The opposition has hammered the government in recent years over its doling out of grants using spreadsheets colour-coded to favour marginal and target seats.

Labor’s criticism has been based on auditor-general reports critical of government grants processes.

The government has estimated Labor has promised $750 million for marginal seats projects since September.

Mr Albanese said announcements had been made recently in the coalition-held seats of Calare and Herbert, and the independent-held seat of Kennedy.