AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
John Setka (left)
John Setka (left) resigned suddenly as head of the CFMEU in Victoria, citing false allegations. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Albanese condemns Setka over union misconduct claims

Callum Godde July 13, 2024

Anthony Albanese has slammed John Setka after the controversial union leader stepped down suddenly amid fresh misconduct allegations.

The prime minister hit out at Mr Setka after Nine newspapers published a 4000-word report following a months-long investigation into criminal links within the construction industry.

The report alleges major Victorian and NSW construction projects have been infiltrated by underworld figures and bikies acting as Construction, Forestry, Maritime and Energy Union (CFMEU) delegates.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
 Anthony Albanese slammed John Setka after the union leader resigned suddenly amid misconduct claims. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS 

“Trade unionists exist to look after workers, to look after their wages and conditions, and health and safety,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Brisbane on Saturday.

“They don’t exist to engage in the sort of conduct that John Setka has clearly been engaged with.

“It should be condemned, it should be isolated, it should be stamped out.”

The Victorian and NSW governments have been contacted for comment.

Mr Setka resigned as the head of the CFMEU in Victoria on Friday night, declaring the move was designed to stop the barrage of “false accusations” and “false stories” about the union.

He was due to retire later in 2024 after 12 years.

His union leadership came into question in 2019 when Mr Albanese, who was then opposition leader, moved to expel him from the Labor Party over accusations he said family violence campaigner Rosie Batty’s advocacy had led to men having fewer rights.

Mr Setka rejected the allegations and fought his expulsion from the party in court but was cast out months after being convicted of harassing his now estranged wife.

John Setka.
 In recent weeks John Setka piled pressure on the AFL to sack its chief umpire. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS 

In recent weeks, Mr Setka piled pressure on the AFL to sack its chief umpire and threatened to delay work on the league’s construction sites if the sport failed to give in to his demands.

The 59-year-old criticised the AFL for hiring Stephen McBurney, the former head of the now-defunct industrial watchdog the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

In June, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke signalled a proposed union demerger bill that would allow the manufacturing division of the CFMEU to split from the broader organisation if supported by a vote.

Mr Setka’s time in the top role also coincided with the public breakdown of his marriage to Emma Walters.

Ms Walters was in December 2023 found guilty of threatening to kill Mr Setka in “out of the blue” comments to a private investigator.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.