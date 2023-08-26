AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host a cabinet meeting in Perth after his Pilbara visit. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Albanese heads west ahead of cabinet meeting

Dominic Giannini August 27, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is visiting Western Australia as he prepares to host a top-level meeting with his ministers.

Mr Albanese will head to the Pilbara on Sunday to tour mining giant Rio Tinto’s rail and port operations.

He will host a cabinet meeting in Perth on Monday and address a business breakfast on Tuesday.

The prime minister’s visit comes amid renewed focus on mining and critical minerals after a landmark report found the potential for lithium demand to increase eight-fold by the 2060s, while coal demand could fall as the world heads towards net-zero emissions.

Australia’s critical mineral exports are also forecast to double over the next five years.

Rio operates 17 iron ore mines in the Pilbara, four port terminals and a rail network spanning about 2000km, supported by a Perth operations centre.

The miner employs 800 people across its Pilbara port operations.

Mr Albanese brought his cabinet to the Pilbara mining town of Port Hedland in February and has pledged to regularly visit WA after the state’s voters played a pivotal role in helping federal Labor return to office.

The prime minister will be in Adelaide on Wednesday to announce the date of the Indigenous voice referendum.

Ministers are expected to kick off an election-style campaign after the date is announced with events throughout the country.

The poll will determine whether an Indigenous voice will be enshrined in the constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the first people of Australia.

