AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Britain Royals
King Charles III met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace. Image by AP PHOTO
  • imperial and royal matters

Albanese honours Queen, meets King, Truss

Mibenge Nsenduluka September 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has been lauded for transcending barriers while maintaining a special bond with Australia, in a touching tribute by Anthony Albanese.

The late monarch was a unifying force throughout her 70-year reign, the prime minister said in an address at an Australia House Commemorative Luncheon in London on Saturday (AEST).

“Even as history continued to shape us, and the bond between our two nations evolved, the affection and respect in which we held Her Majesty remained – unchanged, undiminished,” he said.

“The Queen transcended barriers. You could be a republican, and still feel nothing but regard for her.”

During a visit to Australia in 2000, months after Australia held a republic referendum, the Queen expressed her deep connection to the nation.

The revered monarch said she “felt part of this rugged, honest, creative land” and has “shared in the joys and the sorrows, the challenges and the changes that have shaped this country’s history”.

Mr Albanese recalled the Queen’s 16 visits to Australia, including a day at the races with former prime minister Bob Hawke in 1988, which he described as “one of the most Australian experiences of all”.

He also hailed the monarch’s loyalty and unwavering commitment to royal life.

“She celebrated our good times, and stood with us in our times of trial, bringing sympathy and comfort when it was so badly needed,” the prime minister said.

Soon after touching down, Mr Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon laid a small bouquet of white flowers at Green Park in Westminster.

“It’s a great honour to be representing Australia here,” he said.

“Quite clearly, what we can see all around us is the affection in which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was held by people here in the United Kingdom but also of course in Australia and right around the Commonwealth.”

Mr Albanese, Ms Haydon and Governor-General David Hurley later signed the official book of condolence at Lancaster House in London.

The prime minister – along with other world leaders – met King Charles III later in the day, cementing Australia’s importance to the new monarch.

Mr Albanese also met with new British prime minister Liz Truss.

Downing Street framed the conversation as a chat rather than formal bilateral talks.

The two leaders shared condolences, and reflected on continuing close connections at all levels between Australia and UK.

Mr Albanese said the Queen’s funeral would be a “sombre day”.

“But it will also be a day of celebrating a life well lived, a life of service,” he said.

The monarch’s funeral will be televised at 8pm (AEST) on Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.