AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese will host a cabinet meeting in Perth two days before he reveals the referendum date Image by Matt Jelonek/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Albanese jets west in the hope WA finds its voice

Dominic Giannini August 28, 2023

The prime minister is convening cabinet in Western Australia as some ministers prepare to campaign in the state ahead of the referendum’s announcement.

Anthony Albanese will host cabinet in Perth on Monday and address a business breakfast on Tuesday during his 15th visit to the state since he took office last May. 

“I’m someone who doesn’t have an annual visit to Western Australia, it’s more like a monthly visit as prime minister,” he said of the state that was crucial in handing him majority government.

Labor picked up four seats and recorded a more than seven per cent swing in its favour in 2022.

Ministers are expected to launch an election-style campaign after Mr Albanese announces the date for the referendum in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The vote, widely tipped to take place on October 14, will determine whether an Indigenous advisory body known as the voice will be enshrined in the constitution. 

Mr Albanese says he hasn’t written off the western state despite polling and internal party opinions largely expecting WA and Queensland to vote ‘no’.

He said the feedback he had heard from campaigners in the state was that people were receptive to the argument when the question was explained to them simply.

“This is a very gracious request from Indigenous people, just to be recognised and to be listened to through the voice,” he said. 

South Australia and Tasmania are largely seen as the two swing states and are a major focus for the ‘yes’ campaign although various polls have support for the voice tracking backward.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.