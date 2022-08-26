Albanese marks 100 days in top job

Anthony Albanese’s time as prime minister got off to a flying start. Literally.

Within hours of being officially sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister alongside an interim cabinet, he was jet-setting to Tokyo to take part in the Quad Summit alongside leaders from the US, Japan and India.

The frenetic pace of his first few days in office would set the tone for his first 100 in the top job.

After spending 26 years in parliament, just six of them in government, Mr Albanese wasn’t going to leave anything to chance.

“I want to remind you that you shouldn’t waste a day in government,” he told caucus colleagues after winning the election.

“We need to change the way politics operates in this country.”

International trips would be a focal point of the prime minister’s early weeks.

On the heels of his Japan trip, he was off to Indonesia for bilateral talks and “bicycle diplomacy” with President Joko Widodo.

Travel to Europe for the NATO summit would soon follow, along with a visit to war-torn Ukraine.

There was also time to repair Australia’s relationship with France following the fallout from the AUKUS security pact and nuclear submarine deal, meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Sending a signal to regional leaders was the focus of a visit to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum.

Amid the globe-trotting, the prime minister was quick to point out Australia was back on the main stage in terms of climate change.

It was something he repeatedly highlighted not only to Pacific neighbours facing rising sea levels but other world leaders.

It’s no surprise Mr Albanese used his first 100 days to elevate climate action, updating Australia’s climate submission to the UN and passing its emissions reduction bill through the lower house during the first sitting fortnight.

Following the swearing in of his cabinet, which included 10 women – a record for a federal government – the PM looked to overhaul what he called a “decade of denial and delay” on the issue by the coalition.

Getting the Greens and crossbenchers to back laws to enshrine a 43 per cent reduction in emissions based on 2005 levels by 2030 was touted a major win.

Yet future negotiations with the Greens – who hold the balance of power in the Senate – will be among the challenges faced by the government, as it looks to implement its legislative agenda.

Meanwhile, it has already taken steps to scrap the cashless debit card, institute paid domestic and family violence leave, and reform the aged care sector.

Next cab off the rank will be setting up a national anti-corruption commission.

A bigger challenge, however, involves securing support for an Indigenous voice to parliament, which the prime minister hopes to implement by the end of the term.

Mr Albanese outlined at the Garma Festival a possible question for a referendum to enshrine the voice in the constitution, saying he wants support for the move to be as broad as possible.

The first 100 days haven’t all been smooth sailing though. They were also dominated by cost of living woes, rising interest rates and inflation.

Mr Albanese has come under fire from the opposition for failing to show how he will cut power bills by $275 and drive down the cost of essentials.

In response, he has flagged the possibility of including measures in the October 25 budget.

Rising COVID cases from new sub-variants have also caused headaches, with the fledgling administration forced to backtrack on plans to scrap isolation payments for eligible workers.

Criticised also erupted among crossbench MPs after it was revealed they would be given fewer parliamentary staff than under the Morrison government.

Despite the controversies, though, the political honeymoon seems to be continuing for the bloke popularly known to supporters as Albo.

The latest Newspoll showed Labor ahead 56 to 44 on a two-party basis, while a Resolve Poll showed Mr Albanese leading 55 per cent to 17 per cent over Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as preferred prime minister.

The Newspoll also revealed Mr Albanese had a satisfaction level of 61 per cent, the highest for any incoming prime minister since the polls began.

A jobs and skills summit in the coming week will be an opportunity for him to make a flying start on economic reform over his next 100 days and beyond.