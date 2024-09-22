AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden
Anthony Albanese met with US President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware. Image by Supplied by Pmo/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Albanese meets with Quad leaders as summit begins

Rachael Ward September 22, 2024

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is meeting with Quad leaders a day after attending a one-on-one with US President Joe Biden at his personal home.

The Australian and US leaders will be joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the 2024 Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday local time.

It’s the fourth in-person summit and the first time the outgoing US president has hosted world leaders in his home state.

 Indo-Pacific security will be a major topic for discussion at the summit. Image by Supplied by Pmo/AAP PHOTOS 

The South China Sea and Indo-Pacific security are expected to be significant topics of conversation, with Mr Albanese previously signalling the leaders would discuss further support to developing nations.

Energy security, conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine and climate change are also expected to be high on the agenda.

The US state department signalled announcements related to health, humanitarian and disaster response, maritime security, infrastructure and cyber security.

Before the official summit got under way, Mr Albanese met with Mr Biden for “warm and engaging” talks on Friday evening local time.

They exchanged gifts, with the US leader receiving a leather air force jacket as the prime minister accepted artwork and a book on the Catholic high school Mr Biden attended.

The pair discussed defence and security matters, as well Australia’s progress towards a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS partnership.

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese
 Anthony Albanese said it was an honour to meet with the US president at his home. Image by Supplied by Pmo/AAP PHOTOS 

“It was a very warm and engaging discussion … a discussion between allies and a discussion between friends,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“My understanding is it was the first time that a foreign leader has met him at his home, and so I feel that it was a great honour,” he said.

The next Quad meeting is due to be held in India in 2025.

