Albanese plays down debt figure report

Anthony Anthony Albanese has denied figures projecting a Labor government would extend the budget deficit by $10 billion dollars.

The Australian newspaper reported Labor’s final costings would reveal deeper debt compared the coalition’s projections over the next four years, as the party prioritises childcare, aged care and health spending over immediate budget repair.

But Mr Albanese said the figures did not come from his treasury or finance spokespeople.

“That’s not the plan. We will release all of our costings in the usual way,” he said on Saturday.

“I did see (the report) in the paper, I don’t know what it’s based on. It’s certainly not based upon comments from the finance shadow minister or the shadow treasurer.”

Mr Albanese was in Launceston on Saturday to announce $26 million for local manufacturing jobs as Labor focuses on supply chain resilience.

There will also be $15 billion worth of equity and finance available for local businesses through Labor’s National Reconstruction Fund.

“(These are) commitments consistent with the need to have a future made right here in Australia,” he said.

“Coming out of COVID, Australia needs to learn the lessons of the pandemic. We need to stand on our own two feet.”