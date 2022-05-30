AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ANTHONY ALBANESE PRESSER
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to unveil the make-up of his cabinet. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Albanese set to unveil new front bench

Andrew Brown May 31, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to unveil his cabinet as Labor comes together for the first time since its election victory.

The full front bench will be finalised following a Labor caucus meeting on Tuesday and sworn in at Government House on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Labor factions met in Canberra on Monday.

An interim cabinet of five members was sworn in days after Mr Albanese claimed victory in the federal election on May 21.

They included Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

While Mr Albanese had earlier indicated MPs who held a shadow ministry in opposition would likely hold a similar portfolio in government, some changes are expected.

Among them will be a replacement for home affairs, with previous Labor spokeswoman Kristina Keneally failing to win the seat of Fowler in Sydney.

Labor’s previous environment spokeswoman Terri Butler also lost her seat of Brisbane to the Greens.

Other portfolios have already been announced, with Linda Burney set to be indigenous affairs minister and the second Aboriginal person in the role.

Labor’s caucus meeting on Tuesday may not be a full meeting, with two seats still in doubt following the May 21 election.

Labor will be able to govern in its own right after reaching the 76 seats needed to form a majority.

The ABC’s election analyst Antony Green called the Victorian seat of Macnamara for Labor incumbent Josh Burns, following a tight three-way contest.

Counting continues in the seats of Gilmore and Deakin, with results in both electorates still too close to call.

Mr Albanese had pledged he would treat new Opposition Leader Peter Dutton with respect, but said the government’s mandate following the election should also be respected.

