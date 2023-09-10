Albanese to address regional stability at G20 summit

Anthony Albanese will again address the G20 summit after he and other world leaders denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a leaders’ declaration issued on day one of the summit in New Delhi, nations agreed on the Ukraine conflict that all states “must refrain from threats” and that “today’s era must not be war”.

There had been concern before the start of the summit the event would be the first time the G20 has not delivered a consensus statement, due to Russia being unwilling to condemn its own military action in Ukraine.

The prime minister welcomed the leaders’ declaration and said the G20 had delivered its most striking condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

“The G20 has delivered a strong consensus on Russia’s war on Ukraine, that message is very strong language and is the strongest language yet to be agreed by the international community,” he told reporters on Saturday night.

“A backdrop of this G20 has been the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s having on the global economy, on food security, as well as obviously the devastating impact of of this war on the people of Ukraine.”

However, the declaration made concessions in that “there were different views and assessments of the situation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend this year’s G20, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taking his place.

Mr Albanese said the message from leaders repudiating the war was “extraordinarily strong,” rejecting claims the statement was watered down.

“Speaker after speaker reiterated the need for Russia to stop this war, which (Vladimir Putin) can do today,” he said.

“Russia has to have gotten the message that this is having a devastating impact and that the world wants this war to stop because of the impact on the people of Ukraine.”

The declaration also noted global support for measures needed to ease cost of living measures, as well as encouraging the tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The prime minister met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.

The pair talked about regional security in the Pacific climate change and attempts to finalise a free-trade deal with the European Union.

He also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the summit this year.

The pair, who had already met in India and Australia earlier this year, discussed the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Mr Albanese had held informal talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on a free-trade agreement between Australia and the EU, which had previously been stalled in negotiations.

The pair spoke about finalising the agreement as soon as possible.

He also held formal bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with informal discussions with US President Joe Biden.

The prime minister will give a second address to the summit on the final day of the leaders’ meeting on Sunday.

The speech is expected to talk about the global rules-based order and stability in the region, as well as efforts to accelerate progress to net-zero emissions.

Earlier on Sunday, world leaders at the summit laid wreaths at Rajgaht, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, with this year marking 75 years since the Indian leader’s death.

Following the end of this year, summit, presidency of the G20 will then be transferred to Brazil, who will host next year’s leaders’ meeting.