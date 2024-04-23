AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PNG Prime Minister James Marape and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese will walk the Kokoda Track with Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Albanese to embark on Kokoda Track before Anzac Day

Andrew Brown April 23, 2024

More than 80 years after Australian forces etched their name into military history, Anthony Albanese is set to become the first sitting prime minister to walk the Kokoda Track.

Mr Albanese will walk the mountainous trail for two days with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, culminating in a dawn service on Anzac Day on Thursday.

As well as honouring the sacrifices of troops who fought on Kokoda, the trip will also centre on forging closer ties with PNG at a time when China is looking at expanding its influence in the region.

Anzac Day dawn service at Bomana War Cemetery near Port Moresby
 Mr Albanese and Mr Marape’s trek will culminate in a dawn service on Anzac Day. Image by HANDOUT/GOVERNOR GENERAL’S OFFICE 

Mr Albanese said the ties between the nations were inextricably linked due to the battles of World War II.

“The Kokoda campaign and Kokoda Track are part of our national story and shared history. So, too, are the battles fought right across (PNG),” he said in a speech on Monday night.

“Our two people, fighting alongside each other for the same thing: home. From that great crucible of courage, suffering, resilience and mateship, what emerged was the powerful bond between the people of our two lands.”

Mr Albanese hosed down concerns about a visit to PNG by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier in April, saying Australia would continue to be a strong ally.

“I don’t regard (the visit by China’s foreign minister) as anything other than business as usual,” he told reporters on Monday.

One of the many river crossings on the Kokoda Track
 Mr Albanese will be the first prime minister to walk the track while in office. Image by Linda McSweeny/AAP PHOTOS 

“China seeks to improve its standing in the region, we know that that is just a fact we are dealing with.

“But I am very confident that PNG has no stronger partner than Australia, and our defence and security ties have never been stronger … and this visit cements that.”

Australian troops fought on the Kokoda Track in 1942 as part of efforts to ward off a Japanese invasion.

While other Australian prime ministers have walked the track, Mr Albanese is the first to do so while in office.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd walked the track in 2006 when he was opposition leader, while Scott Morrison carried out the trip in 2009 when he was a backbencher MP alongside now-Education Minister Jason Clare.

Undated photo of Australian soldiers on the Kokoda Track
 Australian troops fought on the Kokoda Track in 1942 as part of efforts to ward off Japanese forces. Image by HANDOUT/SUSAN RAMAGE 

Former leaders Paul Keating, John Howard and Malcolm Turnbull have also visited memorials at the Kokoda Track during their tenure as prime minister.

The visit by Mr Albanese comes after he became the first foreign head of government to address PNG’s parliament in January 2023.

Mr Marape also addressed federal parliament in Canberra in February during a three-day visit to Australia.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will visit Gallipoli to represent Australia as part of Anzac Day commemorations.

Mr Marles will also visit Australian troops stationed in the Middle East during a trip the United Arab Emirates.

“Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders make the pilgrimage to Turkey each year to pay tribute to our current and former serving men and women and commemorate the Anzacs’ courage, endurance and mateship which still lives on today,” Mr Marles said.

