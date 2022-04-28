AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese's home isolation is set to end. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Albanese to emerge from COVID isolation

AAP April 28, 2022

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s home isolation is set to end as he recovers from COVID-19.

The Labor leader tested positive to the virus last Thursday, forcing him off the election trail for a week while he campaigned from the confines of his Sydney home.

He will officially launch the Labor Party’s campaign in Perth on Sunday and says he is looking forward to coming out of isolation but has been advised to cut down on his work hours.

“My doctor tells me I have to take things easy, particularly in the first few days to not do the 16 and 20-hour days that I was doing,” he told WSFM Sydney radio.

“But it will be good to be out and about,” he said.

Meanwhile, the seven-day isolation rules for household contacts of people with COVID-19 will end at 12.01 on Friday in Western Australia, while Tasmania will on Monday become the final state to drop the requirement.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 13,771 cases, 19 deaths, 1701 in hospital, 76 in ICU

Victoria: 10,427 cases, 10 deaths, 445 in hospital, 35 in ICU

Tasmania: 1202 cases, 40 in hospital, one in ICU.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.