Albanese to visit PNG war memorial site

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will spend his last day in Papua New Guinea paying tribute to the country’s former prime minister after committing to a security deal with the Pacific nation.

The prime minister will attend the Wewak memorial site to commemorate the soldiers from Japan, Australia, America and New Guinea who died in PNG during the Second World War.

He will also visit the family of former PNG prime minister Michael Somare who died in 2021 aged 84.

Mr Somare was the Pacific country’s first prime minister and had a close relationship with former Labor leader Gough Whitlam after the pair delivered self-government for PNG in 1972 and full independence in 1975.

“That visit is about paying respect to the life and leadership of (Mr Somare),” Mr Albanese said at a state dinner in Port Moresby on Thursday.

“It’s also about honouring his dream for this land – a dream that did not begin and end with independence.”

On Thursday, Mr Albanese and PNG Prime Minister James Marape agreed to a joint commitment for a security treaty between the two countries.

In their statement, the leaders said the new deal would “reflect the evolving nature of our shared security interests, recognising that non-traditional security challenges, such as climate change, cyber security, and economic elements of statecraft, affect our strategic environment”.

“You can’t have a more secure PNG without a more secure Australia,” Mr Albanese said.

The Australian prime minister became the first foreign leader to address the PNG parliament on Thursday, pledging a new defence pact with Australia’s northern neighbour as China seeks to expand its influence in the region.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea have a chance to deepen our defence ties by enhancing our national security cooperation and achieving a swift conclusion to negotiations on a bilateral security treaty,” he said.

“A treaty that will underpin our work together to address PNG’s priority needs including law and order challenges, strengthening the justice system and rule of law and a treaty that builds on the family-first approach to regional security.”

Mr Marape told media the pair did not discuss PNG’s relationship with China on Thursday, saying at “no instance were any other nations brought into the picture”.