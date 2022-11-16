Albanese wraps G20 summit with trade talks

Anthony Albanese has wrapped up his first G20 summit since becoming prime minister, calling the event successful and cooperative.

Leaders from the world’s major economies have ended their meeting in Bali following two days of discussions.

Australia joined G20 nations in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Mr Albanese talked up the nation’s European links, commitment to clean energy and pandemic preparation.

He said it was the first time a statement on Ukraine had been delivered by members of the G20.

At his final day of summit talks, the prime minister pushed to progress trade deals with Europe.

He put his Italian heritage front and centre during talks with his European colleagues while progressing discussions on Australia’s free trade agreement with the European Union.

Meeting his new Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni for the first time in an informal pull-aside, Mr Albanese discussed his connection to Italy and the strength of trade relationships that could be grown.

Ms Meloni was elected Italy’s first female prime minister in October.

The summit schedule was initially overshadowed by reports of a missile explosion in Poland, near the border of Ukraine.

A leaders’ statement released at the end of the summit said “most members” strongly condemned Russia’s invasion.

Mr Albanese said reports about missile attacks in Poland, which killed two people near the Ukrainian border, were “deeply concerning”.

“We need to have a full investigation as to how this has occurred … and then we should consider what, as an international community, is an appropriate response,” he said.

The prime minister earlier met European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the summit.

“Australia has such strong ties with Europe. Indeed, we have a prime minister with a name like Albanese and a large diaspora in Australia from throughout Europe,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese wrapped his time in Bali by taking part in formal bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The talks followed an emergency leaders’ meeting involving the United States, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom about the missile strike.

US officials later said initial findings suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, however an investigation continues.

“What we know is that Russia initiated a major attack overnight on economic infrastructure in Ukraine with no regard whatsoever to human life or to the consequences of its actions,” Mr Albanese said.

Leaders earlier gathered at a mangrove forest in Bali which plays a crucial role in climate change mitigation.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been keen to showcase his commitment to tackling the global issue and encourage his fellow leaders to do the same.

Mr Albanese said the leaders agreed their nation’s economies needed to be transformed to deal with the impacts of climate change.

“The last couple of days has been extremely successful for Australia being able to put forward our position on the challenges which the global economy faces,” he said.

Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation to the summit in the absence of President Vladimir Putin, left Bali on Tuesday night.

Mr Widodo handed the G20 baton to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host next year’s summit.

Mr Albanese will fly to Thailand on Thursday for APEC, the third and final economic forum of this year’s summit season.

with Reuters