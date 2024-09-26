AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Logos of Aldi, IGA, Coles, Woolworths
Choice's regular look at supermarket prices found slight changes in the cost of groceries. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Aldi cheapest for groceries, Woolies prices up: report

Andrew Brown September 26, 2024

Grocery prices have increased at Woolworths, gone down at Coles, while Aldi has again cemented itself as the cheapest supermarket for customers, research reveals.

The data from consumer group Choice on supermarket prices found slight changes in the cost of groceries in the June quarter, compared to its initial report for the March quarter.

It found an average basket of 14 common household items cost $68.37 at Woolworths, $3.44 more expensive compared to the same items three months prior.

The prices of the same items at Coles came down $2.30 to $66.22 in the same time period.

Choice found Aldi had the cheapest cost, with the basket setting shoppers back $50.79, down from $51.51 previously.

An Aldi shopping trolley
 Aldi came out on top, according to Choice, although it doesn’t carry as wide a range as the majors. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

The most expensive supermarket was IGA, at $78.95 for the items, but no cost comparison was made due to the second report having a larger sample size at the chain compared to the first one.

The findings come in the same week as the consumer watchdog announced it was taking Coles and Woolworths to court over allegations it lied to consumers with misleading specials.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission accused the major supermarkets of increasing prices for a brief period before lowering them and moving them to promotions on sale, but still higher than the initial price.

Choice chief executive Ashley de Silva said specials on items made a large difference on the cost at the checkout.

“Choice has previously found supermarket labels are often confusing, making it difficult to tell if there is a true discount on offer or not,” he said.

“(The report) highlights the importance of clear, simple labelling, that leaves the customer in no doubt about whether a product is actually on special.”

The Choice reports were funded by the federal government, following consumer concerns of price gouging by the major supermarkets.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the report shed light on deals at the checkout.

“Today’s Choice report provides important information to consumers, but we know there is more to do and we are committed to taking action to make sure Australians are getting the best deal possible,” he said.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure Australians are paying a fair price at the checkout and Australian farmers are getting a fair price for their goods.”

The 14 items included in Choice’s basket of goods included apples, carrots, Weet-Bix, sliced white bread, flour, penne pasta, sugar, tea bags, tasty cheese, milk, frozen peas, beef mince and butter.

