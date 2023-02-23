AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Pearce.
Alex Pearce is Fremantle's new skipper, taking over from Nat Fyfe in a new-look leadership group. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Alex Pearce takes over from Fyfe as Dockers captain

Roger Vaughan February 23, 2023

Key defender Alex Pearce has succeeded Nat Fyfe as Fremantle’s AFL captain and is the first Aboriginal player to have the role at the Dockers.

Pearce, 27, has played 84 games for the club since his 2015 debut and stepped in as captain last year when Fyfe was injured.

Fremantle’s 10th captain will head a new-look leadership group, featuring Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong as vice-captains.

Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski and star Hawthorn recruit Jaeger O’Meara will be in their leadership group for the first time.

Pearce, considered the leading candidate to take over from Fyfe, was elected in Tuesday’s ballot that involved all Dockers players and coaches.

Fyfe stepped down earlier this month after six seasons as skipper.

“I’m incredibly humbled and proud to be captain,” Pearce said in a club statement.

“It’s special to know that everyone who is alongside me and is a part of this club values me as a leader.

“Nathan, I have obviously worked closely with him. I lived with him and had a great connection with him.

“Even though he is not in the leadership group this year he is going to be my biggest resource and help moving forward.”

After several leg injuries, Pearce played 21 games last season.

“Throughout my whole career I’ve been incredibly supported by our fans, particularly during some of my lowest points in dealing with injuries all throughout,” Pearce said.

“They have been a great source of motivation for me. This past season, some of the moments I will never forget is leading the boys out in front of a packed Freo crowd.

“Even walking down the street and feeling the energy of Freo people and their excitement and love of this club – I share that love of Fremantle and I can’t wait to continue this journey and hopefully help bring some success very soon.”

