Alive primed for Syd-Hob overall win, more retirements

Tasmanian yacht Alive is in the box seat to take out Sydney to Hobart overall honours as windy conditions force more damaged yachts to retire.

There were 81 boats still at sea at 9am (AEDT) on Friday, more than 24 hours after supermaxi LawConnect claimed a nail-biting first-past-the-post line honours victory.

NSW entrant Salt Lines, veteran of 22 Sydney to Hobart races, She and 52-footer Gunshot pulled the pin overnight because of damage to their sails.

The retirement tally stands at 16 from 103 starters – just six yachts have finished in Hobart.

A strong wind warning is in place for some waters of Tasmania’s east coast, where a chunk of the fleet is tracking south.

The Darren Hine-skippered Alive arrived in Constitution Dock on Thursday afternoon as clubhouse leader on handicap time.

Alive is no stranger to success, having claimed the overall win in 2018 and fourth spot in 2019.

Tasmanian yacht Alive heads down the River Derwent on its way to the Sydney-Hobart finish line. Image by HANDOUT/CRUISING YACHT CLUB OF AUSTRALIA

“It’s a waiting game,” Hine said.

“We’re looking good though. I believe we could do it again, but the reality may be different.

“Now we wait with bated breath to see if anyone can beat our time.”

The overall winner, which is awarded the Tattersall Cup, is judged on handicap which takes into account factors including the size of the boat.

The crew of Alive are all smiles after reaching the finish line of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Image by HANDOUT/CRUISING YACHT CLUB OF AUSTRALIA

LawConnect won line honours on Thursday morning, coming from behind to beat fellow 100-footer and 2022 winner Andoo Comanche by just 51 seconds in the second-closest finish in Sydney to Hobart history.

Skipper and owner Christian Beck, who took out line honours for the first time, said it was a dream finish aided by a breeze at the right moment.

Comanche had the lead heading into the River Derwent, but LawConnect proved better in light winds.

There was added drama when a spectator boat passed close to Comanche near the finish line.

Police subsequently said action would be taken against a 57-year-old male skipper of a private vessel for allegedly encroaching into an exclusion zone against safety regulations.

Comanche skipper John Winning Jr told the ABC the incident didn’t cost his yacht the race.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way, I wish there were 500 of them (spectators),” he said.

“It’s even, everyone gets the same thing. If they were ahead of us they would have had the wash, but unfortunately we got the wash.”

Supermaxi SHK Scallywag retired on Boxing Day about six hours into the race after her bow sprit was broken.