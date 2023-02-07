AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
COVID-19 jab at the Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne
The booster is for people whose last COVID-19 vaccine or infection was six months ago or more. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

All adults to be offered fresh COVID-19 booster

Paul Osborne February 8, 2023

All adults who have not had a COVID-19 booster or a confirmed case of the virus in the past six months will be able to get another booster.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the government had accepted advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), with the recommendation taking effect from February 20.

The recommendation for a booster is for people whose most recent COVID-19 vaccine or infection was six months ago or more, irrespective of how many prior doses that person has received.

ATAGI experts have recommended that everyone at risk of severe illness – those aged 65 years and over as well as younger adults who have medical comorbidities, disability or complex health needs – have a booster dose this year.

An additional booster will not be provided for under-18s, except where children aged five and older have health conditions that would put them at risk of severe illness.

Omicron-specific mRNA booster vaccines are preferred over other vaccines, with four million doses available now and another 10 million arriving later this month.

Aged-care providers will be encouraged to bring local GPs and pharmacists into their facilities to deliver the booster doses.

