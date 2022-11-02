AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nathan Cleary looks set to be Mal Meninga's first-choice halfback.
Nathan Cleary looks to be Australia's preferred halfback as the World Cup enters the knockout stage. Image by Mike Egerton/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

All signs point to Cleary edging out DCE

George Clarke November 2, 2022

Mal Meninga was absent from Australia’s latest training session in Manchester but the Kangaroos coach appears to have already made a call on who his halfback will be as the World Cup progresses.

Meninga stayed at the team hotel after feeling under the weather, but all signs point to Nathan Cleary dislodging Daly Cherry-Evans and being named as the Kangaroos’ first-choice No.7.

Such a move would pave the way for a promising career in the green and gold for the 24-year-old Penrith halfback, whose first assignment will be to knock over a Lebanon side led by Parramatta’s Mitchell Moses in Friday’s (Saturday AEDT) World Cup quarter-final in Huddersfield.

Cleary and Cherry-Evans have been in a running battle for the halfback role, with the duo given a match each as the No.7 before splitting duties in Australia’s final group game against Italy.

Meninga has agonised over the decision, describing it as one of the toughest of his career.

He said his rotation policy would stop at the knockout stages and his best 17 would be picked each week. 

But if training was anything to go by, Cleary has got the nod ahead of the experienced Cherry-Evans to partner Cameron Munster.

The Manly captain filled in at five-eighth and also at hooker, with Meninga likely to have to rely on drone footage and the advice of assistant coaches Adrian Lam and Michael Hagan before naming his team on Wednesday.

Under World Cup rules, Meninga must name his team by 11pm AEDT. He is expected to release his 19-man squad in alphabetical order for the second week in a row.

In the earlier weeks of the tournament, he named his team in the more traditional positional order.

Cherry-Evans said after the Italy win he was aware his role as the team’s playmaking chief was under threat when he was picked.

“I knew what I was signing up for, Mal told me before we came,” he said.

“This was always going to be an open competition. 

“I knew I was either going to be playing for Australia for the whole time or have to be a bit selfless and do something special for a young group coming through.”

Cleary’s inclusion may have also boosted the chances of his Penrith teammate Liam Martin to be selected to face Lebanon.

Martin trained extensively on the right edge for Australia and could be favoured there ahead of Cameron Murray, with Isaah Yeo set to start at lock and Angus Crichton a sure thing to play left back-row. 

The backline remained largely unchanged throughout the session, with Jack Wighton expected to partner Latrell Mitchell at centre, with Valentine Holmes, Josh Addo-Carr and captain James Tedesco featuring in the back three.

Prop Regan Campbell-Gillard is likely to miss out after picking up a leg cork against Italy.

