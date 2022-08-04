AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police tape at a crime scene
Police are holding three people in custody after four people were shot on a Queensland property. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime

Alleged Qld shooting culprit in custody

Nick Gibbs August 5, 2022

The person believed to have shot dead three people on a property in rural Queensland is custody as details of a potential motive for the killings slowly come to light.

The alleged gunman is one of three people currently being held by police, while a fourth victim continues to recover in hospital after being shot in the stomach.

The victims are all from the same family and have been named in multiple media reports as Mervyn and Maree Schwarz, and Maree’s son Graham Tighe.

Graham’s brother Ross Tighe is recovering in hospital and was interviewed by police overnight, acting Superintendent Tom Armitt told Channel Nine on Friday.

“What we do know is that the parties involved are neighbours and some conversation has occurred between the parties,” he said.

The neighbours are believed to have met at the boundary line of their properties early on Thursday morning when the incident occurred.

No charges have been laid.

Police locked down the area surrounding the a rural cattle property at Bogie, northwest of Mackay following the alleged shooting.

