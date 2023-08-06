AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victorian MP Will Fowles in 2019.
The Victorian government has referred a Labor MP, Will Fowles, to police over an alleged assault. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS
Alleged victim yet to make a report against Labor MP

Melissa Meehan August 6, 2023

A person who alleged they were assaulted by a Victorian Labor MP is yet to make a formal complaint to police.

The state government on Saturday revealed it referred Ringwood MP Will Fowles, a 45-year-old father of four, to police over an alleged “serious assault”.

Victoria Police confirmed on Sunday they had received the referral and provided contact details should “a victim” wish to make a report.

“No official complaint has been received from a victim in relation to the matter,” they added.

The Labor government said it was advised of the alleged incident on Thursday.

Premier Daniel Andrews’ office made further inquiries and received information from a government employee about an alleged serious assault.

The matter was referred to police on Saturday evening.

“I also sought and received the Member for Ringwood’s resignation from the parliamentary Labor party,” Mr Andrews said on Saturday.

Mr Andrews said the complainant was being supported.

“The well-being of staff and their right to a safe workplace is not negotiable,” he added.

In 2019, Mr Fowles kicked through the lower half of a door at the Abode Hotel in Canberra during an argument with staff about his luggage. 

At the time, Mr Fowles said his actions were driven by anxiety as he wasn’t able to access his luggage containing medication, but acknowledged that was no excuse.

He took a leave of absence for three months to deal with addiction and mental health issues.

It’s not yet clear if Mr Fowles intends to sit in parliament as an independent or step down as MP.

In 2022, he retained the seat of Ringwood on a two-party preferred basis of 57.5 per cent.

