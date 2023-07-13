ALM to play through Socceroos’ Asian Cup campaign

The A-League Men has opted to play through next January’s Asian Cup, potentially placing clubs who have Socceroos players at a disadvantage.

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) announced a start date for the upcoming seasons for both the men’s and women’s competitions on Friday.

Crucially, the APL has opted against putting the ALM on hold during the Asian Cup, where the Socceroos are expected to be one of the competition favourites.

The APL paused the ALM during last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“As part of the scheduling, we’ve also been working closely with Football Australia, club and other stakeholders to determine the best path forward for our season alongside the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023,” commissioner Nick Garcia said.

“In order to maintain consistency, to avoid midweek regular-season games and congestion with the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup competitions, it has collectively been decided that we will not pause the regular season during the tournament.”

The move is likely to hamper clubs who have Socceroos players on their books.

Jamie Maclaren and Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers) and Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United) are just a handful of names likely to be in consideration for Australia’s squad.

The ALM is due to start on the weekend of October 20-22, meaning Socceroos boss Graham Arnold is facing the prospect of calling up players still finding fitness for the September and October international window.

The Socceroos will play England and New Zealand in Europe in the October window prior to the ALM kick-off.

Arnold was critical of the competition starting so late in the year when he said last month that it was “taking away the opportunity for players to play for their nation.”

The Asian Cup starts on January 12 and the Socceroos face Syria, Uzbekistan and India in their group games.

The ALW will kick off on the weekend of October 13-15, with a Central Coast Mariners side expanding the competition to 12 teams.