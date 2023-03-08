AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Western United coach John Aloisi.
John Aloisi has agreed a two-year contract extension as coach of ALM outfit Western United. Image by Will Murray/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Aloisi rewarded with new Western United contract

George Clarke March 9, 2023

Western United have handed John Aloisi a two-year contract extension as he seeks to guide the club back into the A-League Men finals.

The former Socceroo took United to their maiden ALM championship last season, upsetting Melbourne City in a 2-0 grand final win.

They have failed to hit the same heights in the 2022-23 season and currently sit in ninth spot – five points outside the top six.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Western United for the faith they have shown in me and for the opportunity to continue to lead the club into the future,” Aloisi said.

“I have been excited by the journey this club is on since the day that I joined, and I am thankful for the chance to continue to help lead that journey.

“We have enjoyed many memorable moments as a club already and I am looking forward to sharing plenty more special memories with our fans in the future.”

Aloisi, whose side face Melbourne Victory on Monday, will remain United coach until the end of the 2024-25 season.

