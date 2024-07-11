AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A child injured in the bombing
Labor has condemned the July 9 bombing of a school in southern Gaza that left 30 people dead. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

ALP condemns Gaza school bombing amid community outrage

Dominic Giannini July 11, 2024

A cabinet minister has condemned the killing of civilians and the bombing of schools in Gaza, as an ex-Labor senator warned Muslim and Arab voters are feeling disenfranchised by the federal government’s rhetoric.

Education Minister Jason Clare said the war in Gaza had affected his community in Western Sydney more than most, due to the higher proportion of Muslims and people from the Middle East.

“I condemn the killing of any innocent people, whether it’s the bombing of a hospital in Ukraine or whether it’s the bombing of a school in Gaza – death is death,” the Blaxland MP said on Thursday.

Tony Burke (left) and Jason Clare
 Tony Burke and Jason Clare hold electorates that are home to voters with Middle East backgrounds. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“Those dead bodies that we see on TV every night, they have names and in my community sometimes they’re brothers and sisters, they are family.

“And that’s why they see it differently, that’s why they feel it differently, that’s why they’re hurting so much.”

The Labor government had stood up for Palestine by supporting a ceasefire, voting for greater recognition at the United Nations and reversing the previous government’s decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he added.

“We’ve made all of those points clear and I know that there is more work to do – ultimately what people want is the killing to stop,” Mr Clare told reporters in Sydney.

There was an “overwhelming” level of dissatisfaction among Labor voters because the government had failed to move ahead with its policy to formally recognise a Palestinian state, Senator Fatima Payman said. 

The Muslim senator for Western Australia resigned from the Labor party last week after earlier crossing to floor to side with a Greens motion supporting Palestinian statehood.

“People wanted to see more from a Labor government and they’re quite disappointed,” she told The Conversation.

Senator Fatima Payman
 WA Senator Fatima Payman claims she made a ruckus behind the scenes on the plight of Palestinians. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

“I was making a lot of ruckus and noise behind the scenes, talking to colleagues, literally telling them that we’re bleeding … this is going to impact us electorally, people are not happy with us and I felt like it went on deaf ears.”

She called on Labor to use its opportunity while in government to fulfil its pledge to recognise a Palestinian state, which was in line with what its members and unionists wanted.

“The advocates from Gough Whitlam to Bob Hawke to Paul Keating, all those big Labor giants who have been so outspoken on Palestinians’ right to self-determination and statehood,” she said.

“And knowing that the prime minister himself has advocated for longer than I’ve been around – for me, I felt like this is the best time.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
 Anthony Albanese has said faith-based politics would “undermine social cohesion”. Image by Thomas Parrish/AAP PHOTOS 

But she stopped short of backing faith-based political parties as speculation swirls that pro-Palestine Muslim independents could target Labor heartland in Western Sydney over the government’s rhetoric on the war in Gaza.

“I don’t think it would be wise to have a Muslim party … because you need to look at your broader base,” Senator Payman said.

According to the Muslim Vote website, Mr Clare and a number of his Sydney federal colleagues – including Tony Burke, Chris Bowen and Andrew Charlton – could be challenged at next year’s election.

The last national census conducted in 2021 found Australians who identify as Muslim, from all forms of Islam, account for 3.2 per cent of the population.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.